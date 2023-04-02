Police searching for 3 juveniles after Southwest Fresno shooting

Fresno police are looking for three juveniles they say were involved in a shooting Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire in southwest Fresno, hitting and injuring a person.

Officers were called out to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Lorena Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

That's near King elementary school.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say at least four rounds were fired and a nearby vehicle was hit.

Police are looking into what led up to the shooting.

"We received information there was some kind of disturbance prior to the shooting and three juveniles were involved," Lieutenant Charlie Chamalbide said. "We don't have a thorough description, we're still investigating."

Investigators say one of the three juveniles involved is believed to be the gunman.

They were last seen by witnesses running from the scene.

No arrests have been made.