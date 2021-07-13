Society

Fresno population growing slowly, study shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's population is growing slowly. A study conducted by home services platform "Porch" shows a growth rate of 6.5% in the last ten years.

Last year, the population was 530,267 residents.

In 2010, Fresno was home to 497,763 residents. That's an increase of more than 32,000 people.

On the flip-side, the city of Clovis was among small cities with the most population growth. It saw a jump of 22% in the last ten years.

The study was based on information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
