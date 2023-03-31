While the forecast does not show rain for the final day of the month, the city of Fresno saw higher-than-usual rainfall totals for March.

Fresno sees over 4 inches of rainfall in March

Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the city saw 16 days of rainfall out of 31!

For the entire month, over four inches hit the Fresno floor. That is over two inches of the normal amount for the month of March.

Outside of Fresno, parts of Tulare County and Merced County saw dangerous floodwaters, leading to evacuations and levee breaks.

