Here's what to know after this weekend's Fresno Grizzlies games were rained out

It's been about two years since the last time the Fresno Grizzlies had to cancel a game due to weather.

It's been about two years since the last time the Fresno Grizzlies had to cancel a game due to weather.

It's been about two years since the last time the Fresno Grizzlies had to cancel a game due to weather.

It's been about two years since the last time the Fresno Grizzlies had to cancel a game due to weather.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday was the second game in a row canceled by the Fresno Grizzlies.

"It is always disappointing when you have to cancel a game," Grizzlies spokesperson Jonathan Bravo said.

The Fresno Grizzlies had to cancel Sunday's doubleheader game after continuous rain made its way through the Central Valley.

Bravo says the safety of the players and the enjoyment of their fans was its top priority.

"At the end of day, there was really a lot of puddling around the entire field including the warn tracks," Bravo said.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday's game have been rescheduled for later this month and the beginning of May.

If fans can't travel, Bravo says there's 60 other home games fans can choose from with the exception of the July 4th game.

"Our last game that got postponed was in 2022. You know, it's something that happens only every few years,"

Dark skies and rain made for the backdrop on Highway 168 in Clovis on Sunday morning.

From downed trees, to flooded streets, it was a busy weekend for Fresno City crews cleaning up the mess brought on by the Saturday storm.

Later in the day, PG &E crews were even seen fixing downed power lines after wind and rain whipped through the area.

As of Sunday afternoon, less than 30 customers were without power in the city of Fresno.

Bravo encourages people to look at the Grizzlies schedule to find another game if the rescheduling dates don't work.

The next time the minor league team will be on the field is on April 23rd.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.