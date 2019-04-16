'We all lost history:' Fresno residents at home and in Paris react to Notre Dame Cathedral fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the smoke settled around Notre Dame Cathedral Monday night, thousands of Parisians and tourists stood by the banks of the Seine River as if paralyzed together.

"You have people that are crying. It's just sad; it's a sad moment for everybody. We all lost history, it can never be replaced," Fresno businessman Randy Haron was among the crowd numbed by the unspeakable loss.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at top of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

He had just arrived in Paris when the cathedral caught fire.

These were images he never wanted to capture.

"It was pretty unbelievable really. because it's such a great old structure, it's beautiful and just to see it happen was a tragedy," he said.

For Sandrine Logan, who grew up in France, heartbreak doesn't even begin to describe her state of mind.

"My first emotion was disbelief. I had to go online. and I realized this is really truly happening," she said.

The cathedral has survived more than eight centuries from the French Revolution to the bombs of World War II.

RELATED: VIDEO: Somber crowd sings 'Ave Maria' amid Notre Dame fire


It's why Monday's fire during Holy Week is so difficult to accept.

"For a lot of people, obviously it is a church and a monument, where a lot of people have come over the years to praise our God, and I think it's a real loss," Logan said.

Notre Dame has been so entrenched in French culture at times its beauty has been taken for granted.

Certainly, it won't be anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parisfireu.s. & worldfrance
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News