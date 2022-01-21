events

Fresno's restaurant week kicks off this weekend

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some old and new favorites are joining in for the return of Fresno restaurant week.

The event is technically called Dine Out Fresno County, and this year, it features more than a dozen local restaurants, including Papi's Mexican Grill in northeast Fresno.

This event gives families the opportunity to explore some of the Valley's high-end restaurants in an affordable way. Lunch or dinner meals are $20.22.

Some of the locations, including Sunnyside Delicatessen, are offering two meals for that price.

Restaurant week is sponsored by the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Fresno Chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

It runs from Saturday, January 22, through next Sunday, January 30. Click here for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoeventsrestaurantcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
38th annual MLK March happening in downtown Fresno today
World Ag Expo returns next month
Clovis schoolkids, Merced County deputies shine in Rose Parade
Fresno's Hmong Cultural New Year kicks off
TOP STORIES
DA to pursue death penalty against 3 accused in Fresno mass shooting
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 41 in Fresno County
Esmeralda Soria announces run for CA State Assembly
CA proposal would let older kids get vaccines without parents' consent
CHP: 1 in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno
Laundrie claimed responsibility for Petito's death in notebook: FBI
Fresno man accused of killing dog pleads not guilty
Show More
Kamala Harris to discuss wildfire recovery efforts during SoCal visit
Multiple people displaced after house fire in SE Fresno
Parlier police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
Half a million hospital gowns left outside in another PPE mishap
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
More TOP STORIES News