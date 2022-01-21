Fresno's restaurant week kicks off this weekend

The event is technically called Dine Out Fresno County, and this year, it features more than a dozen local restaurants, including Papi's Mexican Grill in northeast Fresno.
This event gives families the opportunity to explore some of the Valley's high-end restaurants in an affordable way. Lunch or dinner meals are $20.22.
Some of the locations, including Sunnyside Delicatessen, are offering two meals for that price.
Restaurant week is sponsored by the Fresno/Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Fresno Chapter of the California Restaurant Association.
It runs from Saturday, January 22, through next Sunday, January 30. Click here for more information.