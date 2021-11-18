Confrontation with apparent rifle ends with big crash in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Confrontation with apparent rifle ends with crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surveillance cameras recently caught an unbelievable scene in central Fresno.

A confrontation involving what appears to be a high-powered rifle ended with a big crash.

Cameras at the corner of Blackstone and Shields caught a Blue Honda and white Lexus SUV driving near a Popeye's Chicken restaurant on November 11

Minutes later, a man in the Honda parked his car and grabbed what looks like a rifle from his trunk.

He then pulls into a nearby parking lot.

At some point, the Honda and Lexus square off in that lot.

The man appears to point the rifle at the Lexus.

But then, the Lexus driver rams into the Honda, driving it back and pinning the man against the door.

The armed man is thrown from his car and the Lexus drives off.

Fresno police are currently investigating this showdown.

They provided no information on arrests or injuries at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News