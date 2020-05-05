Fresno mayor to announce which business sectors can reopen as 'shelter-in-place' continues

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is expected to announce on Tuesday evening which business sectors can begin reopening after extending the city's "shelter-in-place" order through May 31 last week.
On Friday, Mayor Lee Brand said the city had developed a way to get Fresno back open slowly and safely.
"We are developing a certification process that will have trained specialist code enforcement visit businesses each one and help them design suitable and safe social distancing practices to protect their employees and their customers," he said.
Some businesses would open sooner if they are considered low-risk for spreading the virus. One early example are golf courses, which the city announced on Monday would be allowed to reopen.
"The first phase of reopening will be those businesses that are considered lower risk for increasing spread of COVID-19," Brand said, "my Fresno recovery committee will make recommendations to the city manager who then review and evaluate those recommendations with the city council."
Fresno residents will also be required to wear a mask in public starting on Thursday, May 7.
The "shelter-in-place" extension was announced hours after Newsom said California was on track with state health officials' outline for reopening. Monday, Newsom said some low-risk non-essential businesses could begin reopening as early as Friday with some modifications for social distancing.
Newsom said local governments that believe their cities are further ahead of the state's curve could become certified to implement more modifications as long as they meet state criteria.
