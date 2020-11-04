Man shot while trying to break into east central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened during an attempted burglary at a home on Clinton Avenue near Chestnut around 2:30 am.Deputies responding to the burglary reports chased down a man running away from the area, and discovered he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Investigators say the man was trying to break into the house, and someone inside shot him in the shoulder.Officials currently have one lane of westbound Clinton closed while they continue their investigation.