Man shot while trying to break into east central Fresno home

It happened during an attempted burglary at a home on Clinton Avenue near Chestnut around 2:30 am.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot in east central Fresno on Wednesday morning.

It happened during an attempted burglary at a home on Clinton Avenue near Chestnut around 2:30 am.

Deputies responding to the burglary reports chased down a man running away from the area, and discovered he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was trying to break into the house, and someone inside shot him in the shoulder.

Officials currently have one lane of westbound Clinton closed while they continue their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralburglarycrimeattempted robberyshootingresidential burglary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
2020 Central California election live results
Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
MAP: California election results by county
Congressional Dist. 16: Costa beats Cookingham
Congressional District 21 Race: Too close to call as Valadao holds slim lead over Cox
District 22 Election 2020 results: Devin Nunes holds narrow lead over Phil Arballo
Show More
Here's how the Central Valley is voting in the 2020 presidential election
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
Measure A bond to improve Clovis Unified campuses holding lead
Measure D bond to provide funds for Central Unified upgrades holding lead
Voters approve Prop. 22 rideshare measure
More TOP STORIES News