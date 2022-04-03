2 shot dead, 3 hospitalized in violent start to Fresno's weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in central Fresno.Fresno police say the shooting happened in the area of Glenn and Belmont on Saturday afternoon.The teen was shot at least once and is expected to survive.We are working to gather more details about this shooting.This comes after three other shootings in Fresno since Friday evening.Over the past 12 hours, two people have been shot to death, and two others injured, leaving the victims' families and police searching for answers.The first happened at a central Fresno apartment complex on Glenn and McKenzie Avenue around 9:30 Friday night.Police say an argument between two families erupted into a shooting, sending a 16-year-old to the hospital with gunshot wounds.Another juvenile was treated on scene after being grazed by a bullet.The second shooting also happened in central Fresno just half an hour later at Clinton Avenue and Thesta Street."Officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from what appears to be one, possibly two gunshot wounds to the upper left side of his chest," said Pierce.Lt. Pierce said the victim was a man in his forties."Officers began to render aid until EMS and fire personnel arrived on scene," he said.Despite officers responding within minutes, it was too late."The victim of the shooting was transported to CRMC where he was pronounced deceased," he said.And just before 1 o' clock Saturday morning, another man was shot at Nevada and Jackson in east central Fresno.He died at the hospital several hours later.At this point, police have not announced any arrests in the three shootings.These two homicides now bring the total to 13 on the year for Fresno.