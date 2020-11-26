Which Central California malls, shopping centers are open during Thanksgiving weekend?

But those of you Valley residents who still want to shop in person during the weekend, don't despair.
Malls and shopping centers in Fresno, Merced, Visalia, Tulare, and Hanford are open from Black Friday onward, and are even offering photos with Santa to help your family celebrate the holiday season.
FASHION FAIR MALL, FRESNO
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed
Black Friday, Nov. 27: 6 am - 10 pm
Saturday, Nov. 28: 10 am - 10 pm
Sunday, Nov. 29: 11 am - 8 pm
Fashion Fair is offering a contactless photo-op experience with Santa, starting Friday, Nov. 27. You'll have to reserve your spot and wear masks. Learn more here.
RIVER PARK SHOPPING CENTER, FRESNO
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: All stores and restaurants are closed, except for Mimi's Cafe (7 am -8 pm), Ruth's Chris Steak House (11 am-8 pm), Starbucks (5 am-8 pm), Uncle Harry's Bagels (6 am-1 pm), Victory Jewelry (11 am-7 pm), XK Gifts (12 pm-5 pm), Carls Jr. (6 am-1 am) and Texas de Brazil (11 am - 8:30 pm).
Black Friday, Nov. 27: All stores and restaurants are open, except for Broilers.
Several popular stores are opening early on Black Friday, including:
You can book a virtual visit with Santa at River Park here.
MERCED MALL, MERCED
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed
Black Friday, Nov. 27: 9 am - 9 pm
Saturday, Nov. 28: 9 am - 9 pm
Sunday, Nov. 29: 11 am - 6 pm
Santa Claus will be visiting Merced Mall on Friday, Nov. 27, at 1 pm. You can get contact-free photos in person or sign up and purchase a virtual photo experience here.
VISALIA MALL, VISALIA
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed
Black Friday, Nov. 27: 7 am - 9 pm
Saturday, Nov. 28: 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday, Nov. 29: 11 am - 6 pm
Starting Friday, Nov. 27, you can get professional photos with Santa taken at Visalia Mall - but first, make your reservations here.
You can get more information on Santa's visiting hours here.
TULARE OUTLETS, TULARE
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed
Black Friday, Nov. 27: 5 am - 8 pm
Saturday, Nov. 28: 9 am - 9 pm
Sunday, Nov. 29: 10 am - 7 pm
Tulare Outlets will be playing Christmas music and giving away drinks from early on Black Friday morning. You can also enter contests to win shopping sprees or gift cards. Click here for more info.
You can also take socially-distanced photos with Santa at the mall. Click here for an appointment.
HANFORD MALL, HANFORD
Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26: Closed
Black Friday, Nov. 27: 7 am - 9 pm
Saturday, Nov. 28: 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday, Nov. 29: 10 am - 7 pm
Santa arrives at Hanford Mall on Friday, November 27th. Kids as well as pets are welcome to take photos with him through December 24th. Click here for the hours of his visit.