Map of splash parks in Fresno: Where you can cool off for free this summer

Get ready to make a splash at the Island Waterpark and Wild Water Adventure Park this Memorial Day weekend.

Click on our interactive map to see their locations and find more information.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents! If you're looking for ways to cool off, there's a free way to do it.

The City of Fresno is set to open its eight splash parks this Memorial Day weekend.

Families can head to any one of the eight parks starting Friday, May 26, to find some relief from the heat.

This interactive map below shows the locations of the parks. You can click on the red circles to see more information.

All eight parks will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Here are the addresses for the parks:

MELODY PARK: 5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno

DICKEY PLAYGROUND: 50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno

FIGARDEN LOOP PARK: 4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno

TODD BEAMER PARK: 9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno

MARTIN RAY REILLY PARK: 750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno

INSPIRATION PARK: 5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno

MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER: 4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno

VINLAND PARK: 4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno

The City of Fresno says all its splash parks use recirculated water so they do not drain the city's water supply.

The Island Waterpark in northwest Fresno and Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis are also set to open.

Both are offering deals on season passes ahead of opening day.

The Island and Wild Water have the same hours of operation this weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.