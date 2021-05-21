Local company donates $155,000 almond shaker for Fresno State's ag students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is shaking up its Ag department by adding an expensive piece of equipment to help harvest its 108-acre almond orchard.The new machine is the Hydra-Shaker Bullet II.This is the 'Cadillac' of almond shakers and was recently donated by local company Orchard-Rite to help ag students at Fresno State get hands-on experience while providing a more efficient way to harvest.This $155,000 piece of farm equipment replaces an old one donated by the same company a couple of decades ago.The new shaker offers the latest technology and innovation while providing operators the ability to harvest more trees in less time.Almonds remain the No.1 crop in the state so having this shaker gives ag students a leg up on the competition as they prepare to enter the workforce.About fifty students a semester will learn how to operate the shaker.Over the last decade, Fresno State has nearly doubled its almond acreage.A portion of the almonds are sold at Gibson Farm Market but a majority of the crop is going to wholesale buyers with harvest season set for around July.