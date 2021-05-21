education

Local company donates $155,000 almond shaker for Fresno State's ag students

The Hydra-Shaker Bullet II is called the 'Cadillac of almond shakers'.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local firm donates $155k almond shaker to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is shaking up its Ag department by adding an expensive piece of equipment to help harvest its 108-acre almond orchard.

The new machine is the Hydra-Shaker Bullet II.


This is the 'Cadillac' of almond shakers and was recently donated by local company Orchard-Rite to help ag students at Fresno State get hands-on experience while providing a more efficient way to harvest.

This $155,000 piece of farm equipment replaces an old one donated by the same company a couple of decades ago.

The new shaker offers the latest technology and innovation while providing operators the ability to harvest more trees in less time.




Almonds remain the No.1 crop in the state so having this shaker gives ag students a leg up on the competition as they prepare to enter the workforce.

About fifty students a semester will learn how to operate the shaker.

Over the last decade, Fresno State has nearly doubled its almond acreage.

A portion of the almonds are sold at Gibson Farm Market but a majority of the crop is going to wholesale buyers with harvest season set for around July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno stateeducationagriculturetechnology
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Education Spotlight: Giving thanks amid a school year like no other
Disney surprises principal with trip of a lifetime
Hanford native publishes children's book 'Pandemic Baby'
SPONSORED: Education Spotlight: What events are ahead for MCOE
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News