Fresno State still alive in MW baseball tournament thanks to Tommy Hopfe pulling double duty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State baseball (30-26) survived and advanced in the Mountain West baseball tournament eliminating San Diego State 4-2 thanks to the do-it-all performance of Tommy Hopfe and six sterling innings from Roman Angelo.

"We've had our backs against the wall this whole year, and it's something we've been comfortable with," Hopfe said. Hopfe launched two-run home runs in the first and eighth innings (from both sides of the plate hitting left and right handed) to provide all the offense for the Diamond Dogs.

The run support was enough offense for Angelo, who lowered his home ERA to 1.90 thanks to six innings of one-run ball. "Roman giving us the start today - phenomenal," said interim head coach Ryan Overland. "We knew he was going to leave his heart out there and attack it with everything he had, and he did it. He set the tone for us today."

Hopfe left first base to take the mound in the ninth inning and nailed down his 11th save this season. "Incredibly special day that he'll remember forever and this program will remember forever," Overland said of Hopfe's performance.

FS will now face the loser of San Jose State & Air Force at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. If the team can win its next three games the program will clinch the Mountain West conference tournament and earn a bid into the NCAA tournament.