Madera native Murf Gray wins Mountain West Freshman of the Year award

Fresno State is the #4 seed in this weekend's conference double-elimination tournament. The team opens Thursday night against #1 San Jose State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera native and Fresno State Baseball infielder Murf Gray has been named Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Gray was awarded the morning of the start of the Mountain West Baseball Tournament taking place at Pete Biden Field on Thursday.

He joins two other former Bulldogs, Blake Quinn in 2013 and Carter Bins in 2017, who previously won the award.

"Having consistent at-bats in the middle of the lineup as a freshman is fun to see every day," interim head coach Ryan Overland said.

In his freshman season, Gray earned the Freshman of the Week award seven times throughout the season, five of which were consecutive weeks.

He is one of two people to win a MW weekly baseball honor for five weeks in a row, tied with Stephen Strasburg in 2008.

Gray was the second-best hitter on the team with a batting average of .306 and eight home runs.

