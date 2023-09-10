Fresno State Bulldogs celebrate win over Eastern Washington

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State football fans packed Valley Children's Stadium for its home opener on Saturday night.

"This was extraordinary, we were watching the dogs play and we won," said excited fans at the stadium.

It took a while for the dogs to secure the win, but throughout it all, bulldog fans remained confident.

"I feel confident. It's been a long game. I think everybody is finally ready to go home with a win, the offense is finally moving the ball," said Fresno State Alum Isaiah Green.

Even before the game started, alumnus Steve Lee wasn't worried, he's has his good luck symbol since the 1970s.

"He's just a Fresno state gnome and we've had him for a long time and we bring him along for good luck," said Steve Lee.

And for some of the red wave, it was their first time in the stands.

"We got my grandson out here, first bulldog game he's ever gone too, we're kind of breaking him in today."

And having pride for the valley, is a personal and family connection for some fans.

"My mom went to this." "His mom was a Fresno state alumni here and she's no longer here, so she brought me here and so I'm bringing him."

Fresno State celebrated a close win, 34 to 31 over Eastern Washington.