Fresno State staff prepare for students' return to campus as fall semester begins

It's the first day of the fall semester for Fresno State and staff members are busy preparing for roughly 24,000 students to return to campus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the first day of the fall semester for Fresno State and staff members are busy preparing for roughly 24,000 students to return to campus.

Graduate student Jazmyne Barron still remembers her freshman year at Fresno State.

"There's a lot happening. I had never been away from home," said Barron. "The campus made me feel welcomed and I was really in a place where I felt ready."

Now part of the Student Involvement Committee, Barron and her team have been working all summer to make new and returning students feel welcomed.

"This year we're expecting a lot of people coming to campus for the first time, experiencing on-campus classes, so we're here to make the experience for new and returning Bulldogs exciting," said Andrew Esguerra, who is also with the committee.

"I feel like it's back in 2019 again where you get to see people walking around," said Barron. "It feels a lot more normal again."

Students will also notice various construction sites across campus. It's part of an effort to modernize Fresno State's central utilities and conserve energy. However, the biggest construction project on campus is without question the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union building.

"We're really looking forward to the student union later this fall," said Esguerra. "It's going to offer expanded services, dining options and resources for our student population."

With a grand opening set for October, the 84,000-square foot building will enhance co-curricular life at Fresno State.

"I'm partial to the food options," said Esguerra. "There's a lot to be excited about."

Certain COVID 19 protocols will still be in place on campus, including mandatory vaccines for in-person activities and a testing center available to students.

Dorm move-in takes place Thursday, with classes starting on Monday.