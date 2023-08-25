'Safety Shield' aims to speed up police response during active shooter situations at schools

A new, wearable device is hoping to help first responders get to a school site sooner if there's an active shooter.

The system also has the capability to lock all doors or send a video feed somewhere when the button is pressed.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New technology is emerging everyday aimed at keeping students safe.

Now a new, wearable device is hoping to help first responders get to a school site sooner if there's an active shooter.

The 'Safety Shield' can hang around teacher's and administrator's necks and gives them a panic button to press in the case of an emergency, like an active shooter.

Once pushed, the device alerts 911 while sounding a campus-wide silent alarm to school personnel.

"When the teacher presses this button, it's like a text to 911," Assistant Vice President for AT &T and FirstNet Matt Walsh said.

Walsh says the text message sends first responders the name of the teacher who pushed the button and their exact location.

It can also provide additional information such as maps of the school as officers are dispatched.

"The technology allows it to be identified down to the room, down to a hallway, down to a stairwell," Walsh said.

The button is pre-programed to be pushed three times before law enforcement is alerted, in hopes of limiting false alarms.

The device uses AT &T and FirstNet, which allows it to works off-campus and stays charged for a semester.

In addition to notifying 911, the system also has the capability to lock all doors or send a video feed somewhere when the button is pressed.

There's also an app for teachers to report issues that don't require an emergency response.

In a statement to Action News, the Fresno County Sheriff's office responded to the technology saying in part, "As an AT &T FirstNet partnered law enforcement agency, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office is interested in learning more about the capabilities of all panic button devices, such as Safety Shield. At the same time, we are invested in trying to detect and stop acts of violence before they occur. In the near future, we will be announcing an easy way for students, parents and staff to alert law enforcement of potential threats so we can investigate and put a stop to them."

The creators of Safety Shield say when emergencies happen, seconds count and they hope this will help cut down on response time.

"My hope is that this solution helps schools to drive that safer environment so both students, teachers, administrators can focus on why they're really there, right? They're there to learn," Walsh said.

The company is not disclosing which schools have decided to use the Safety Shield, but say the devices will be implemented at the end of this month for schools that have purchased them.

They say that does include schools in California.

For more information about Safety Shield, click here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.