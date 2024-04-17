Bulldog Breakdown: 1-on-1 with Vance Walberg

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's newly named men's basketball coach, Vance Walberg, is sharing what he's learned from mentors as he steps into the job he's always wanted.

Walberg started his coaching journey in 19-78 as a 22 year old.

Now, the 67 year old gets his dream job to lead the Fresno State program.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Sports Director Stephen Hicks goes one-on-one with the new coach about his first memory following the Bulldogs.

