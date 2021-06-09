LGBTQ+ Pride

Historic day for Fresno State, Pride Flag flies on campus for first time ever

By
Pride Flag flies on Fresno State campus for first time ever

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pride can be seen flying high above Fresno State.

For the first time in school history, the CSU now flies the symbol of hope for the LGBTQ+ community.

"For all of these younger LGBTQ community, they feel safe," says Master's Graduate Christopher Rodriguez. "They have a space and at the end of the day, it's about being here for one another."

"It means visibility, it means I feel safer at Fresno State, it means I feel welcome at Fresno State," says LGBTQ+ and Gender Programs Coordinator Estevan Parra.

With Dog Days for incoming freshmen underway through July, Parra says this flag is a symbol of equality and inclusion for anyone who visits campus for the first time.

"To see a pride flag, it means representation, perhaps at the moment they're not able to bring mom and dad to that resource table, but at least they know they have some representation on campus," he said.

"I want to say to the incoming freshman, you belong to us, you will be empowered to become yourself here and you will become this community leader later on that will make Fresno become a better place for everyone," says Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval.

Jimenez-Sandoval says the decision to raise the flag drew support across the board from student and staff governing boards.

"We wanted to give a clear message of support to our LGBTQ community," he said. "They are part of us. They're an integral part of who we are. They're a part of our diversity and we celebrate our community as well within that."

This may be a first for Fresno State, but Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval says it will not be the last.

The pride flag will continue to fly through the month of June and will be something we see yearly to celebrate pride month.

