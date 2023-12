San Jose State has accepted an invite to the Hawaii Bowl.

QB&A with David Carr: Fresno State aiming for bowl win to end season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- San Jose State has accepted an invite to the Hawaii Bowl.

That means Fresno State likely left with either the New Mexico, Idaho or Arizona Bowl to finish out the season.

In this week's QB &A, David Carr explains why it's important for the Bulldogs to finish the year with a win.

"If you find yourself in a bowl game, being able to put on a good performance cures everything," said Carr.

