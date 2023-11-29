Fresno State QB Logan Fife enters transfer portal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State Junior Quarterback Logan Fife has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Bulldog backup made the announcement official on social media Tuesday afternoon.

The Tracy native ends his Bulldog career 3-3 as a starter.

Through three seasons with the program, Fife passed for 1,585 yards and six touchdowns.

Fife was pivotal to Fresno State's Mountain West Championship run last season after starting QB Jake Haener went down with an injury against USC in September of 2022.

Following a devastating 19-14 loss to UConn on the road, Fife would keep the Bulldogs' conference championship hopes alive with wins over San Jose State (17-10) and New Mexico (41-9).

With Mikey Keene as Fresno State's QB1, former Buchanan Bear signal caller Jayden Mandal is expected to become QB2.

Fresno State ended its season on a three-game losing streak against conference rivals San Jose State, New Mexico, and San Diego State to fall to 8-4 (4-4 in MW play).

The Bulldogs now await to hear what Bowl game they will be selected for on Sunday.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.