Breakout game for Bulldogs: Fresno State dominates New Mexico 41-9

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KFSN) -- Fresno State spoils New Mexico's homecoming in Albuquerque with a dominant 41-9 win Saturday Night.

Bulldogs are back on the road at University Stadium, trying to string together back-to-back wins for the first time all season after outlasting San Jose State last week.

Lobos on the other hand looking to halt a 4-game skid.

Quarterback Logan Fife still in for the injured Jake Haener who remains week to week.

The Tracy native making his 4th consecutive start against a New Mexico defense that had only allowed 22.6 PPG coming into the game.

'Dogs defense facing a familiar face to the Central Valley -- Lemoore High graduate and former Fresno City Ram Justin Holaday getting the start under center for the Lobos.

Bulldogs established the run early in their opening drive, with 4 consecutive handoffs to Senior RB Jordan Mims for 25 yards.

12 play, 67-yard drive would lead to a 26-yard FG from Abraham Montano to make it 3-0 in the 1st quarter.

Ensuing kickoff, New Mexico's Christian Washington takes it back 63 yards to get the Lobos in Bulldog territory.

Bulldog defense would hold New Mexico to a 29-yard FG from Luke Drzewiecki to make it 3-3.

Fresno State continued the ground attack from Mims, setting up an 18-yard connection from Fife to Jalen Moreno-Cropper to march down the field.

In the red zone, Fife would keep it for himself to cap off the 13-play, 75-yard drive for a 2-yard score to make it 10-3.

Montano would notch another FG from 38-yards to make it 13-6 at the half.

The start of the second half would welcome Moreno-Cropper's breakout game of the season.

Fife would find the Parlier native for a 75-yard touchdown strike -- his first of the season.

'Dogs up 20-6 just 2 min into the 3rd.

Moreno-Cropper would finish with 9 rec, 158 yards (both season highs), and a score.

Fife not only doing it through the air, but showing off the wheels.

He'd cap off another drive with his own two feet for a 30-yard QB keeper for the touchdown.

Bulldogs would take a commanding 27-6 lead.

RB Malik Sherrod working as a 1-2 punch with Mims, finishing off an 8 play 67 yard drive with a leaping 2 yard TD on the goal line to go up 34-9.

Mims putting the final nail in the coffin with a 22 yard rushing touchdown of his own, 41-9 Bulldogs.

He'd finish with 26 carries, 165 yards on the ground, and a touchdown.

Fresno State would outgain the Lobos 510-138

Bulldogs dominate New Mexico 41-9 to improve to 3-4 (2-1) in conference.

The victory, a positive sign for Fresno State as it looks to continue the winning streak back home at Valley Children's Stadium next Saturday against rival San Diego State.

Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT.