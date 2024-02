Bulldog Breakdown: FS water polo off to best start in program history

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the second time this season, the Fresno State water polo team beat the number-one-ranked team in the country.

Football may get most of the attention at Fresno State, but you can find the best team on campus in the pool.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.