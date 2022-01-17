Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State women's water polo ready for new season

Bulldog Breakdown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last season, Fresno State's women's water polo team won a share of the Golden Coast Conference Championship.

That sent the team to its first appearance in the NCAA tournament, only to fall short against the No.2 seed, Stanford.

This year's team opens play on Friday in the Arizona State tournament.

We sat down with two players and coach Natalie Benson to hear how they're hoping to carry over that success into a new year with new players.
