Former Fresno State wrestler headed to trial for kidnapping, rape of 15-year-old

The girl's friends say they found 21-year-old Fresno State wrestler Isaiah Perez holding her up while he had sex with her.

A former Fresno State wrestler is accused of giving alcohol and drugs to a 15-year-old girl and then having sex with her as she lost consciousness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno State wrestler gave a lot of alcohol and marijuana to a 15-year-old girl and then had sex with her as she lost consciousness, according to the women who tried to stop it.

Isaiah Perez was pushy and lied about his intentions, according to the victim's two friends.

But their testimony may also include his defense against the charges.

The 15-year-old girl was out of her depth hanging out with college men at Bulldog Village in November 2020.

Her friends say she smoked marijuana with 21-year-old Fresno State wrestler Isaiah Perez and he served her at least five drinks, too.

The girl mainly remembers Perez being aggressive.

"I felt uncomfortable because Isaiah wouldn't stop touching me when I kept pushing his hands off my leg," she said.

We're not showing the faces of witnesses to protect the victim's identity, but one of the friends who was there said she'd never seen the girl so intoxicated.

"She was falling over," the 20-year-old said. "She wasn't talking in a sentence very well. She just looked like she needed something in her."

An 18-year-old friend says she specifically told Perez not to try to have sex with the girl because she didn't want it and she was too drunk.

The young ladies say Perez told them he wouldn't. He was just trying to help her.

They tried to get the girl home, but they say Perez took her away when they left to get their jackets.

"We came back out and they weren't there any more and Isaiah's car was gone," said the 20-year-old friend.

A little while later, the friends tracked down the victim and Perez at his apartment.

They went inside and found Perez holding the girl up in a shower while he had sex with her.

"I was just in such shock," said the 18-year-old friend. "I couldn't believe I saw that."

The friends say they ran out of the apartment in fear and called a young man to help them.

When they went back in a few minutes later, they found the victim passed out on a bed. They carried her outside and took her home.

Perez's defense attorney hasn't revealed a defense, but his questions got the friends to admit they told Perez the victim was 18 years old and that they didn't call the police.

Fresno State dismissed Perez from the wrestling team after learning of the allegations.

He's pleaded not guilty, but a judge decided Friday there's enough evidence for Perez to stand trial.

If he's convicted on all the counts, including kidnapping for the purpose of rape, he faces up to a life sentence in prison.