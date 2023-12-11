'Backpack Program' provides meals for Fresno Unified students experiencing hunger

The distribution happens discreetly, as the bag of food is put directly into a student's backpack before they go home for the day.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A program within some Fresno Unified schools is making sure students don't go hungry at home.

The Backpack Program helps students who are experiencing chronic hunger.

At Yokomi Elementary, students receive food twice a week in partnership with the Central California Food Bank.

The meals provide nutrition on weekends and school breaks.

Organizers and administrators say this helps ensure kids won't need to worry where their next meal is coming from.

"They don't have to worry about that. They know that they can come here, they can learn, they can be successful without having to worry about basic supplies that they need," Yokomi Elementary School Principal Stephen Zoller said.

The Central California Food Bank says the Child Hunger Programs are possible thanks to donors and federal grant funding.

"Most of the kids are receiving free or reduced lunch throughout the week and then on the weekends, they don't get that opportunity, so we want to make sure we're doing our best to fill in those gaps for those students," Central California Food Bank Community Program Coordinator Larissa Nevarez said.

The program is available at 11 school sites within Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties.

