Fresno Unified providing free meals for students during spring break

It's a program that has run for several years during holiday breaks. The district gives out free to-go meals for kids.
Officials say a break from school can mean a break from meals for many students. The district is making sure no child goes hungry.
Fresno Unified is California's fourth-largest school district, and 88% of its students live in poverty.
Families can pick up meals on Monday from 10 am to 12 pm. Officials will provide a week's worth of breakfast and lunch.
The meal pickups will be available at these 18 schools.