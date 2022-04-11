fresno unified school district

Fresno Unified providing free meals for students during spring break

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District will offer free meals to all students during spring break this week.

It's a program that has run for several years during holiday breaks. The district gives out free to-go meals for kids.

Officials say a break from school can mean a break from meals for many students. The district is making sure no child goes hungry.

Fresno Unified is California's fourth-largest school district, and 88% of its students live in poverty.

Families can pick up meals on Monday from 10 am to 12 pm. Officials will provide a week's worth of breakfast and lunch.

The meal pickups will be available at these 18 schools.

Elementary Schools:


  • Addams
  • Figarden
  • Jefferson
  • Turner


    • Middle Schools:


  • Cooper Academy
  • Fort Miller
  • Sequoia
  • Terronez
  • Tioga
  • Wawona
  • Yosemite


    • High Schools:


  • Bullard
  • Edison
  • Fresno
  • Hoover
  • McLane
  • Roosevelt
  • Sunnyside


