Fresno Unified providing free lunches to students during winter break

The food will be provided at 19 different Fresno Unified campuses, and students must eat on campus.

Monday, December 11, 2023 9:33PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to make sure students have access to warm meals while they're out on winter break.

Starting Monday, December 18, kids ages one to 18 can get free lunches from 11:15 am to 12:30 pm.

The food will be provided at 19 different Fresno Unified middle schools, high schools and alternative education sites, and students must eat on campus.

For a full list of campuses providing the meals, visit Fresno Unified's website.

