'Making a Banda' gives Fresno Unified students hands-on learning through music

It's hands-on learning with a flare. Fresno Unified students are spending the week scratching records and perfecting performances.

This isn't your ordinary summer camp.

A group of 7th through 11th graders are part of Fresno Unified School District's "Making a Banda".

It's a week-long summer camp that gives students hands-on learning through music.

Organizer Chris Wilson says he and his wife came up with the idea after going to a convention and seeing how regional Mexican music connected with students.

"Being able to bring students into a summer kind of band-style camp focused around regional Mexican music just seemed like a great fit," Wilson said.

He says each subject is taught by experts in their field.

It gives students a chance to learn how to use all the equipment necessary for the job.

"We learned all the buttons. There's a lot of buttons," Bayani Valencia, who is going to be a freshman in the fall said.

Students rotate from DJing to podcasting.

In the podcasting session, students record their own discussions with cameras, mics, lighting, and they do some editing.

And then there's the band class where students hit the stage.

"It just really comes together when you're around all the other people that like the same things you do and it's like all together," Izzy Faulkenberry said. She's going to be a freshman in the fall.

Students are split up into three groups, beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Rotating between the three focuses.

They gain skills in instruments, sound engineering, lighting and stage production, and performance skills like what makes a good musician.

"They've made it their own and it's made it a really fun week." Wilson said.

The camp is free for the students.

Each session is Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Students get breakfast, lunch and a snack.

This sort of learning style breaks many of them out of the shell they came in with, and draws them in for more.

"It's really fun. I signed up for the third week, so I'm going to be back after next week to do it all again," Faulkenberry said.

It all leads up to a performance on Friday afternoon to showcase what they learned.

Wilson says he wants this to be a jumping off point for students to grow.

"I hope that they take away just a little bit of inspiration to want to aspire to do something greater in the future." Wilson said.

There are two more weeks of camp from July 17-21 and July 24-28.

There is still space available.

You just have to be a Fresno Unified student in 7th to 11th grade.

For more information, visit the camp's website or e-mail cwilson@csaevents.biz.

