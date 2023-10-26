Fresno Unified confirms the FTA sent a written counter proposal on Tuesday

  • Watch Now

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Friday, October 27, 2023 12:36AM
FUSD confirms the FTA sent a written counter proposal on Tuesday
There is more conflict ahead of the pending strike authorized by the Fresno Teachers Association.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified has confirmed to Action News that it received a written counter proposal from the Fresno Teachers Association (FTA) on Tuesday, the same day it authorized a strike.

The district says it's the first they've received since May.

When asked In an interview on Thursday, FTA president Manuel Bonilla said that the union and Fresno unified are still negotiating.

If there's no deal reached in the next few days, Fresno Unified teachers will walk out of the classroom next Wednesday, Nov. 1.

