Here's what you need to know about the Fresno Teachers Association strike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Fresno Unified teachers are now set to go on strike in just a matter of days.
A rally at the Fresno Fairgrounds last Wednesday kicked off the voting, which continued until 5 pm Monday.
The results were just announced Wednesday morning.
The Fresno Teachers Association says more than 93% of voting members said yes to authorizing a strike.
What the FTA says are the key issues:
What Fresno Unified has proposed:
Fresno Unified is offering a total of 19% in salary increases over the three-year contract.
That includes 14% in ongoing increases plus 5% in one-time payments.
The district says its proposal would raise the average teacher salary to $103,000 per year.
The FTA argues that's not a standard metric for the education industry.
FTA President Manuel Bonilla said Tuesday that Fresno Unified's salary scale is among the lowest in the Valley with starting pay at just over $56,000 per year and the highest pay topping out at $102,000.
However, that is only for teachers with a master's degree and 15 years of service.
What the FTA is saying:
Fresno Teacher Association's President Manuel Bonilla sat down with Action News Anchors Dale Yurong and Graciela Moreno Tuesday evening for a live in-studio interview.
Here are his key takeaways:
What Fresno Unified is saying:
Fresno Unified Chief Communications Officer Nikki Henry joined Action News Anchors Dale Yurong and Margot Kim Tuesday night for a live interview.
Here are her key takeaways:
When the strike could begin:
Teachers are planning to leave the classroom on Wednesday, November 1 if a deal is not reached.
Negotiations will continue until then.
The FTA is expected to give Fresno Unified a written notice of the strike.
Parents will be getting updates on the next steps for their students by Friday.
How the strike can impact schools:
Fresno Unified will have substitutes ready to step in as the strike begins.
The district's strike readiness plan includes $2 million for curriculum, $451,000 for health services, $176,000 for safety and security, and $410,000 for substitute hiring and orientation costs.
Early estimates show classroom sizes will grow by adding five additional students to each class.
The district says it depends on attendance.
Right now, it's estimated that 86% of students will continue to come to class.
The district announced plans to keep high school sports running amid the strike.
Substitute teachers will fill the gaps when it comes to coaching high school sports, but elementary and middle school sports will not continue during the strike.