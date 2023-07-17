The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to keep kids safe as temperatures are above average for this time of year.

Heat precautions in place for Fresno Unified School District students practicing, at summer camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many kids are spending their summer break in summer camps and preparing for their upcoming sports seasons.

The Fresno Unified School District is taking action to keep kids safe as temperatures are above average for this time of year.

Between stops at the water cooler, dozens of kids were fielding grounders and catching fly balls at Margie Wright Softball Diamond at Fresno State Monday morning.

The group is part of Fresno Unified School District's summer camp.

Taught by some of the Fresno State student-athletes, and led by head softball coach Stacy May-Johnson, students spend the week learning the basics of the game.

"Throwing, hitting, fielding and obviously gameplay and fun," May-Johnson said.

With a stretch of forecasted triple-digit heat, students are also getting mandatory water breaks, extra shade and extra eyes on them to make sure they're not getting overheated.

"We've got medical professionals here. Our athletic trainer is here, and again, we've got the precautions in place," May-Johnson said.

Luis Chavez and Cassandra Turgeon sat nearby to keep an eye on their nine-year-old son Jaden Salinas, who was taking part.

They made sure he had all the essentials for the day.

"Sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, ice chest with water, a Gatorade," Chavez said.

The Fresno Unified School District has set procedures in place to keep kids safe in the heat.

Brett Mar is the district Athletics Manager.

He's the one who alerts coaches and athletic trainers if temperatures get too hot for practice or games.

"The main one is if it reaches 105 or if when it reaches 105 that we shut down all athletics," Mar said.

Outdoor sports have to move inside. That is unless the gym doesn't have air conditioning. In that case, practice is canceled or postponed until temperatures drop.

"Everyone is practicing in the next week or so, so that's when we really have to be careful," Mar said.

Kids at the softball summer camp will wrap up before temperatures reach triple digits.

But to keep them cool, campers get to enjoy water activities before the camp wraps up each day.

"He was like 'Mom, they have a slip and slide!' So he's really excited about that nice little surprise and I'm just hoping he has a good time," Turgeon said.

