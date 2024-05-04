Man charged with sex crimes comes face to face with accusers in court

A Fresno man came face-to-face with some of the women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

A Fresno man came face-to-face with some of the women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

A Fresno man came face-to-face with some of the women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

A Fresno man came face-to-face with some of the women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man came face-to-face with some of the women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

"His mind was constantly on sex," she said.

Ezequiel Lopez sat with his attorney in court on Friday a few feet away from the women. The judge did not allow Action News to record the 28-year-old in court, but we can show you this mugshot.

Prosecutors have charged Lopez with a slew of felonies, including forced oral sex, kidnapping, having child pornography, and holding people against their will.

Lopez has pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges against him. Now, it is up to a Fresno judge to decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to take the case to trial.

As prosecutors made their case, they called one of the women to the stand. We could not record her as she told the judge what went through her mind.

"I'm just like, how am I going to get out of this? We keep getting farther and farther away. I'm going to have to run back."

Investigators say the woman was not the only one Lopez assaulted. They say he preyed on three unhoused women along Ashlan Avenue back in the spring of 2022.

One of the accusers was just 17 years old when she said the attack happened. She previously said Lopez had a rideshare sticker on the window of this truck when she got inside.

When the women were inside during the separate incidents, police say Lopez showed them this BB gun.

The details of the assaults are too graphic for Action News to report. Two women who testified Friday said they were forced and scared.

"Did you walk away calmly from the truck?" the prosecutor asked. "No," the woman said. "I was running and yelling 'help me, help me,'" she added.

"I really don't want to remember any of it," she said later.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.