Fresno Unified announces tutors to help students struggling with online learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Fresno Unified who have been struggling with remote learning have a new resource to help them with assignments.
The district announced tutors were now available in more than 120 subjects.
Distance learning has proven to be a big challenge in many valley households. Some kids who have always done well were now struggling academically in subjects.
But they could now turn to tutor.com for free on-line help.
Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson explained, "Students can actually schedule a future session. It doesn't have to be in live time or they can practice for a test or they can submit their writing assignment for really detailed feedback before they even have to turn that paper in for a grade."
The district paid $280,000 in federal stimulus money to have tutor.com provide 10,000 tutoring hours.
Some students appreciated having a tutor to help them in AP classes.
Bullard High Senior Macyn Topoozian said, "When first using tutor.com, I wasn't aware of a box to click to talk to a tutor live but when I did it again, it was very informational, useful and very quick."
The tutoring sessions initially started at 14 schools but are now available district-wide. Parents helping kids with homework probably had a good idea which tutors have been the busiest.
FUSD Instructional Superintendent Carlos Castillo said, "Really the number one subject is math. Math was the number-one subject and then science right after that."
The tutors are available in both English and Spanish 24 hours a day.
