crime

Fresno sees decrease in violence during law enforcement operation last week

Chief Paco Balderrama said there were no homicides, one shooting victim and fewer Shotspotter calls in Fresno last week.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno sees decrease in violence during operation last week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-agency operation aimed at reducing violence in Fresno resulted in more than 180 arrests last week.

Dozens of guns recovered during the operation were lined up on a table inside the Fresno Police Department as officials discussed Operation Safe Neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the effort focused on surveillance, increasing police presence in areas considered "hot spots" for crime and compliance checks for those on probation.

Balderrama said there were no homicides, one shooting victim and fewer Shotspotter calls in Fresno last week.

"When I got here in January, we had 11 homicides in one month. That's abnormally high. At that point, we were on pace to have 120 homicides in one year. Last year we set a record of 74 homicides. So the fact that this police department, along with our state, local and federal partners have been able to slow that trend down is very impressive," Balderrama said.

The city of Fresno has had 65 homicides so far in 2021.

The chief said that while there are still a little more than 50 days left in the year, the department plans to keep the efforts up to reduce violence.

Approximately 40 firearms and several grams of illegal drugs were confiscated during the operation.

"We were able to suppress violent crime last week. It's something the Fresno community needed. We sent a message that we're not going to put up with violent crime," Balderrama said.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said the operation shows the importance of having a strong law enforcement presence in the city.

"The results are in the numbers the chief gave you. So for anybody in the community who believes that defunding the police is a way to provide safe communities, this is a perfect example to show you why that is a complete falsehood," Smittcamp said.

The operation included officers from the Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Fresno County District Attorney's Office, Probation Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Clovis Police Department, and California Highway Patrol.

"For this last week, it didn't matter what your badge looked like or what your jurisdiction was. We were one big team, and we got the job done," Balderrama said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoarrestcrimegun violencefresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Organized thieves hit high-end CA stores amid trend
Valley officials warning about deadly 'elephant tranquilizer' drug
Kingsburg sees spike in vandalism at park facilities
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News