FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are expected to share the results of a recent operation to crack down on violent street crimes in Fresno and arrest those responsible for them.Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will hold a news conference at 10:30 am to discuss the department's Operation Safe Neighborhoods.It was a two-week-long operation that included police detectives from several law enforcement agencies in the Fresno area.