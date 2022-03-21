weather

Warm-up on the way for Central CA with chance for record-breaking temps

A high-pressure system has settled over the San Joaquin Valley, bringing clear skies and warmer temperatures.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a chilly weekend in Central California, temperatures are about to warm up this week, with the possibility for some record-breaking heat.

A high-pressure system has settled over the San Joaquin Valley, bringing clear skies and warmer temperatures.



Monday's temperatures will stick to the mid-70s, but by Tuesday, we'll break into the 80s. We could see some record-breaking temperatures for this time of year by the end of the week as we push into the mid to upper 80s through Friday.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says temperatures will be around 15 to 18 degrees higher than normal for this time of year on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.



But the warming trend won't last long. By the weekend, things will cool off back into the 70s.

