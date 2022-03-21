Warm-up on the way for Central CA with chance for record-breaking temps

Quickly heating up this week with the low 70s today, and low 80s for Tuesday. Wednesday will be our first of three days where we could possibly break record high temperatures. Record for Wednesday is 85.



We will stay dry through the work week.@ABC30 #AMLive #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/alYHw577H4 — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) March 21, 2022

High temperatures throughout Central California Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Here are probabilities of record warmth for select locations in the San Joaquin Valley each afternoon Wednesday through Friday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3XkFMx5skL — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) March 21, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a chilly weekend in Central California, temperatures are about to warm up this week, with the possibility for some record-breaking heat.A high-pressure system has settled over the San Joaquin Valley, bringing clear skies and warmer temperatures.Monday's temperatures will stick to the mid-70s, but by Tuesday, we'll break into the 80s. We could see some record-breaking temperatures for this time of year by the end of the week as we push into the mid to upper 80s through Friday.The National Weather Service in Hanford says temperatures will be around 15 to 18 degrees higher than normal for this time of year on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.But the warming trend won't last long. By the weekend, things will cool off back into the 70s.