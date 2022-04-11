weather

Spring storm to bring rain, snow and major cool down to Central CA

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After ending last week with record-breaking temperatures, a small storm will push into Central California Monday, bringing rain and snow and causing a major cooldown.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says this storm won't be a big rainmaker, but some scattered showers will fall on the Valley floor. There will be lots of cloud cover and breezy conditions.




About half an inch of rain was expected for foothills. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour.

Winds are expected to be very strong in Yosemite National Park and could blow down some trees.

Snow will fall at around 5,000 feet throughout the day and drop to 3,000 feet Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 am on Tuesday.



In the Valley, temperatures will stick to the 60s for most of the week, warming into the 70s at the weekend.

