Spring storm to bring rain, snow and major cool down to Central CA

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says this storm won't be a big rainmaker, but some scattered showers will fall on the Valley floor. There will be lots of cloud cover and breezy conditions.
This storm isn't a big rain maker but we will see some scattered showers for the Valley today.— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) April 11, 2022
Snowfall looking a little more promising. A winter weather adv, expecting 3-6 in of snow above 4000 ft and 6-12 in above 7000 ft. @ABC30 #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/bJqygcnYA7
Here comes the rain and snow!— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) April 11, 2022
Few showers stretching into Merced and over to Mariposa, Oakhurst and to Shaver Lake.
Snow starting to fall over the higher elevations. Scattered showers will continue through today and snow will continue to fall above 4000ft.@ABC30 #AMLive pic.twitter.com/LrKKsTZ2Vf
About half an inch of rain was expected for foothills. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour.
Winds are expected to be very strong in Yosemite National Park and could blow down some trees.
Snow will fall at around 5,000 feet throughout the day and drop to 3,000 feet Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 am on Tuesday.
Hazardous northwest wind gusts are expected in the higher elevations of Yosemite National Park today. Damaging wind gusts may blow down trees. Here are projected wind gusts valid at 4 PM PDT Monday, April 11th, 2022. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tfFm3KtCOD— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) April 11, 2022
In the Valley, temperatures will stick to the 60s for most of the week, warming into the 70s at the weekend.