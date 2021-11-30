December to start off with no rain, above-average temperatures

Ending November on a warm note.



Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again today with plenty of sunshine. We'll be kicking off December with near record heat.@ABC30 #AMLive #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/61rKIzr2FZ — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) November 30, 2021

Temperatures will warm to 9 to 12 degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday. Some cooling will occur over the weekend but highs will still be around 4 to 7 degrees above normal. Dry weather will continue through the weekend then a slight chance of rain develops by Monday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/JajDI6fJVh — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 30, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The winter months in Central California appear to be off to a warm start.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says December is starting at near-record heat, with temperatures expected to be in the low 70s.The National Weather Service in Hanford says temperatures will be nine to 12 degrees above normal on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout the next week, temperatures will cool slightly but still be a few degrees above average.It doesn't look like rain is expected for Central California soon, either.The Climate Prediction Center winter precipitation map forecasts below-average rainfall for the Central Valley during December, January and February.Madeline Evans says the last measurable rain the region saw was in early November. So far, dry conditions are expected for the first week of December.