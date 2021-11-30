weather

December to start off with no rain, above-average temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The winter months in Central California appear to be off to a warm start.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says December is starting at near-record heat, with temperatures expected to be in the low 70s.



The National Weather Service in Hanford says temperatures will be nine to 12 degrees above normal on Wednesday and Thursday. Throughout the next week, temperatures will cool slightly but still be a few degrees above average.



It doesn't look like rain is expected for Central California soon, either.

The Climate Prediction Center winter precipitation map forecasts below-average rainfall for the Central Valley during December, January and February.



Madeline Evans says the last measurable rain the region saw was in early November. So far, dry conditions are expected for the first week of December.

