Friday Morning Football: Los Banos High School

This week, we take you to Merced County, where the Tigers of Los Banos High School will take on the Warriors of Orestimba High.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time for another edition of Friday Morning Football!

Students, cheerleaders and football players were out in full force to show off their Tiger pride before school started Friday morning.

"We're going to show up and show out," says cheer captain Carissa Castro.

"We got a great group of guys who are going to play well tonight," says Tigers team captain Ayden Barcellos.