Funding announced for canal solar project in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new look is coming to an iconic Central California waterway.

State and federal leaders on Thursday announced a new grant that will invest millions of dollars into the Delta-Mendota Canal Floating Solar Project.

The San Luis and Delta-Mendota Water Authority says the project will study the use of floating solar panels to generate renewable energy.

Those panels will be installed over the aqueduct.

It will span five years and include multiple phases.

"Data gathered from these projects will help support solar expansion and allow researchers to assess the viability, cost, and benefits of solar over canal technology. these projects are truly innovation and creativity at work to meet the moment," said Michael Brian with the Department of Interior.

The Water Authority says it will work with UC Merced to collect and analyze the data on how the solar panels are doing in the canal system.

That data will then put out the project's results, and help with future solar panel investments.

This project will be getting $15-million.

It's funded by President Biden's inflation reduction act and was awarded by the Bureau of Reclamation.

