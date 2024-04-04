Program to help reduce Fresno crime under fire after recent graduate arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday, the Fresno City Council voted to hold off on immediately suspending $300,000 in funding from the city to the Urban Peace Institute program.

"They are going out and intervening in things that disallow or prevent the police from having to be called, and they have the relationships in the community that allow things not to escalate," said Fresno resident, Marcel Woodruff.

Councilmember Mike Karbassi says he sponsored the item to protect his constituents after suspect, Thomas Roland, broke into the area of Van Ness Boulevard and Sierra Avenue.

"It is especially insulting to see an image of this person with a smile on their face, this suspect who was arrested twice, getting a certificate while they are posting bail, probably using the money that they gained robbing my constituents to do that," said Councilmember Karbassi.

The sheriff's office says Roland was arrested before and after his graduation from the program, and now faces six felony charges, from stolen property to possession of guns by a convicted felon.

However six people, including Marcel Woodruff and Pastor D.J. Criner, spoke out in opposition to the resolution -- saying one bad apple should not threaten the entire program.

"We are totally against the idea or even the thought process of defunding a program or training that helps bring education and systemic change to our communities," said local pastor, D.J. Criner.

"I've been doing gang intervention for 20 years in Fresno. I started off doing it out of my own pocket and for there to be an initiative that allows members who don't have the privileges I have to get the same education, the same development, and the same resources to be impactful in their communities. It's vital and important," said Woodruff.

After Roland's arrest, Sheriff John Zanoni sent a letter to Councilmember Karbassi.

While he agrees that programs like this work, he thinks vetting and working with local law enforcement can help prevent situations like this from happening again.

"One part of the process is to look at jail booking records, and the other part is to look at law enforcement contacts. These are things that they are going to have to incorporate into the vetting and background process of the program," said Sheriff Zanoni.

"If they are having a positive impact on violence and these gangs in the community, then it something that we need to figure out how we are going to do our best, to make it so it successful and we don't have issues come up again like Mr. Thomas Roland."

Fresno city officials say the next Urban Peace Institute training is not until June, which is why they decided to hold off on the resolution and called for an evaluation into the program.

As of right now, Roland posted bail and is out of jail.

