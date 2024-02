Funnel clouds spotted in South Valley, NWS confirms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two funnel clouds were spotted in the South Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Hanford says the first funnel cloud was seen around 3 pm near Tipton.

A second funnel cloud was reported just before 4 pm in the Lemoore area.

Officials say neither funnel cloud reached the ground.