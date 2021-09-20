gabby petito

Woman tells GMA she picked up Brian Laundrie as hitchhiker, days after last call by Gabby

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman describes picking up Brian Laundrie as a hitchhiker in Wyoming

NEW YORK -- A woman told "Good Morning America" that she picked up Brian Laundrie as he hitchhiked alone in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito: Timeline of everything we know about her disappearance

She picked him up on August 29, four days after the last time Gabby Petito is known to have called her family.
Laundrie told Miranda Baker he had been camping alone while Gabby Petito worked on their social media page in their van.

He eventually got out of Baker's car when she said she was heading to Jackson Hole.

"He got out, and you know, he was thankful and he was kind of in a hurry. He said he was going to go across the street into the parking lot and find someone else to give him a ride, but, when we looked back 10 or 15 seconds after he got out of the vehicle he was just gone," she said.

You can watch the entire exclusive interview with Baker on "Good Morning America," beginning at 7 a.m.


The FBI confirmed that a body matching Petito's was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday night.

EMBED More News Videos

The FBI confirmed a body matching the description of Gabby Petito has been found in Grand Teton on Sunday.



The Laundrie family attorney released a statement on Sunday night: "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family."

Laundrie remains missing in Florida.

WATCH | Chopper hovers over police search for Brian Laundrie at Carlton Reserve
EMBED More News Videos

Chopper video shows the police search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
blue pointsuffolk countywyominghuman remains foundgabby petitobrian laundriemissing womanmissing personbody found
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Show More
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
More TOP STORIES News