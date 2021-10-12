gabby petito

Gabby Petito's autopsy results expected to be released Tuesday

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Gabby Petito's autopsy results expected to come Tuesday

WYOMING -- The autopsy results of Gabby Petito are expected to be announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, nearly one month after her body was found in Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will announce the results at a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

The 22-year-old's body was discovered at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19.
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie remained missing Friday after the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant on Wednesday, related to Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabby Petito.



The FBI said she was found by law enforcement agents who had spent several days searching the campgrounds.

The coroner's initial determination was that Petito's death was a homicide, but the cause of death was not released pending the final autopsy result.

The announcement comes as law enforcement continue their search for Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie's father joined in the search for his son on Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie's father helped law enforcement search for his son in connection with the Gabby Petito case.



Law enforcement wanted Chris Laundrie to direct them within the Carlton Reserve to a spot where he claims Brian might be hiding.

The family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie's parents last saw him on Sept. 13 and not the following day, as they originally told police.

They say he went to go on a hike.

"The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events," Bertolino said. "Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wyomingblue pointsuffolk countyhuman remains foundmissing girlgabby petitobrian laundriebody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GABBY PETITO
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
After Brian Laundrie found, family says they will not hold funeral
Laundrie family attorney speaks out after discovery of Brian's remains
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News