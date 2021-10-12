Gabby Petito's autopsy results expected to be released Tuesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11044748" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie remained missing Friday after the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a warrant on Wednesday, related to Laundrie's activities following the death of Gabby Petito.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11098392" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie's father helped law enforcement search for his son in connection with the Gabby Petito case.

WYOMING -- The autopsy results of Gabby Petito are expected to be announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, nearly one month after her body was found in Wyoming.Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue will announce the results at a press conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.The 22-year-old's body was discovered at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19.The FBI said she was found by law enforcement agents who had spent several days searching the campgrounds.The coroner's initial determination was that Petito's death was a homicide, but the cause of death was not released pending the final autopsy result.The announcement comes as law enforcement continue their search for Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie.Laundrie's father joined in the search for his son on Thursday.Law enforcement wanted Chris Laundrie to direct them within the Carlton Reserve to a spot where he claims Brian might be hiding.The family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie's parents last saw him on Sept. 13 and not the following day, as they originally told police.They say he went to go on a hike."The Laundries were basing the date Brian left on their recollection of certain events," Bertolino said. "Upon further communication with the FBI and confirmation of the Mustang being at the Laundrie residence on Wednesday, September 15, we now believe the day Brian left to hike in the preserve was Monday, September 13."