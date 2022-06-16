Pets & Animals

'Gangsta the Goose' chases down unsuspecting neighbors in Utah to protect family of ducks

EMBED <>More Videos

Angry goose chases down unsuspecting neighbors to protect ducks

UTAH -- A notorious goose is on the loose in Utah after taking on the role of bodyguard for a family of ducks.

He's known as 'Gangsta the Goose' around the town of Daybreak.

For more than a month, Gangsta has been on the loose, chasing down and honking at anyone who comes too close to a mother duck and her nest.

The goose has no relation to the ducks, it appears it just naturally chose to be their protector.

Homeowners near the nest have put up signs alerting people to the aggressive goose.

But unsuspecting neighbors keep running into the angry bird.

Gangsta's duties didn't end when the ducklings hatched.

He was recently spotted escorting the ducks to a lake.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbirdsduckanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FUSD trustees to discuss adding officers onto middle school campuses
Community invited to honor pilot killed who was based at NAS Lemoore
Judge: Adventure Church lawsuit can't stop Tower Theatre sale to city
Fresno County deputies arrest 2 domestic violence suspects
Housing Watch: New apartment complex opens in Fresno's Tower District
2 officers, 22-year veteran & rookie, killed in Calif. motel shootout
Fresno building completely destroyed after its 3rd fire this year
Show More
FDA advisory panel backs COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids
3 people injured in string of crashes on I-5 in Kings County
Fresno vision center offering free eye exams
Fresno kickboxing gym hosting free classes for young women
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
More TOP STORIES News