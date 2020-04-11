Cause of garage fire under investigation in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews are investigating the cause of a garage fire that broke out early Saturday morning.Crews were dispatched to the fire just after 6:30 a.m. near Adoline and Floradora and arrived to find a detached garage engulfed by flames.They say once they realized no one was inside, they worked to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation this morning.