Garage fire knocks down power lines in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a garage fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.
The homeowner first reported the flames just after 12:30 a.m. on Vagedes and McKinley Avenues.
Firefighters said when they arrived large flames were coming from a detached garage. The fire also burned adjacent power lines causing them to collapse.
Fire crews were able to contain the flames quickly.
PG&E crews were also able to fix the power lines. No one in the area lost electricity.
