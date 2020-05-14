garage fire

Garage fire knocks down power lines in central Fresno

Firefighters said when they arrived large flames were coming from a detached garage.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what sparked a garage fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

The homeowner first reported the flames just after 12:30 a.m. on Vagedes and McKinley Avenues.



Firefighters said when they arrived large flames were coming from a detached garage. The fire also burned adjacent power lines causing them to collapse.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames quickly.

PG&E crews were also able to fix the power lines. No one in the area lost electricity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfiregarage firefresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GARAGE FIRE
Cause of garage fire under investigation in central Fresno
Power restored after central Fresno garage fire
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
Firefighters battle garage fire in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
Fresno Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car in northwest Fresno
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
FCSO warning community of Fentantyl disguised as Xanax
US immunologist warns of 'darkest winter' if coronavirus rebounds
Show More
Deeper in Phase 2? Central Valley counties need more testing
Teen facing several charges after crashing car into bicyclist, building
City leaders react to confrontation between Miguel Arias, protesters at Arias' home
CVS to open 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May
3 arrested after 5 kids found in crate on bed of pick-up truck
More TOP STORIES News