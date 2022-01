SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Today, Governor Newsom is set to announce the 45 California colleges and universities chosen to take part in his "Californians for All" College Corps.In exchange for volunteer service to help the state's response to emergencies and disasters like COVID, the state will subsidize tuition for participating students.The students will get up to $10,000 for 450 hours of service.The governor is set to make the announcement at 11:30 this morning.